Nigeria: Tinubu in Same League As Awolowo, Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello, Says Ex-Nasarawa Gov, Al-Makura

The senator representing Nasarawa South, Umaru Al-Makura, has likened the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, to leaders of the First Republic, including Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Ahmadu Bello.

The First Republic was the republican government of Nigeria which spanned three years from 1963 to 1966 when the country had its first military coup.

Al-Makura, who was former governor of the state, said Tinubu belonged to the league of Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Ladoke Akintola, and Ahmadu Bello who played key roles in helping Nigeria secure its independence.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, yesterday, Al-Makura said none of the presidential candidates could match the competence and achievements of the APC standard bearer for the 2023 election.

He said the combination of Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, his running mate, would put the country on the path of progress and development.

"You cannot find any of them that can come close to the combination of Tinubu and Shettima.

Take them one by one and compare with any of the two pairs in other parties, you won't go far before you realise that it is not a contest.

"Take Tinubu and what he has done in Lagos State and the country physically, politically, socially, culturally and economically, I do not see any presidential candidate that can match his competence, achievements and vision.

"In the course of trying to defend Nigeria's democracy, Tinubu had to flee the country. Tinubu and others stood their ground to ensure democracy was rooted in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"How many brave Nigerians could do what Tinubu has done to this country way back in 1993? He sacrificed his time and comfort for the sake of democracy."

"For that alone, he has no equal among the presidential candidates. Take infrastructural development and transformation of Lagos.

"Look at the way he mentored people. I call him mentor of mentors. You can liken Tinubu to our leaders of the First Republic. The Sardaunas, Akintolas, the Awolowos, the Azikiwes, who made people what they were at that time.

"This to me, is a leader that is cut in their image. Talk about any prominent Nigerian. Get a number of prominent Nigerians that have excelled and attained certain very enviable positions, you find substantial number of them were mentored by Tinubu. Examples are all over the place to see," Senator Al-Makura said.