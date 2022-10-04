Nigeria: List of National Honours Nominees Fake - Govt

4 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, described the purported list of nominees for national honours being circulated by some online media organisations as fake.

The list of nominees, which has now gone viral on the Internet, has however generated criticisms, especially over the calibre of people nominated for awards.

But in a statement signed by the Director Press, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Julie Jacobs, the government debunked the list saying it will publish the list at the appropriate time and medium.

The statement reads: "The attention of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs has been drawn to a purported list of nominees for National Honours being circulated by some online media organisations.

"While it is true that President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, will be conferring National Honours on deserving Nigerians and friends of Nigeria on 11th October 2022, the authentic list of nominees is yet to be released to the public. The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs will publish the list at the appropriate time and medium.

"Members of the public are hereby enjoined to discountenance the list in circulation as it is an attempt by overzealous reporters whose aim is to break news even when such news is fake."

Meanwhile, reacting to the list yesterday, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, kicked against the conferment of a national honour on the Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, describing the decision as an insult.

In a statement by the Coordinator and Public Relations Officer of NANS Zone D, Adegboye Olatunji and Awoyinfa Opeoluwa respectively, the students body said: "Nigerian universities students have been at home for close to eight months as a result of failure of this administration to meet the demands of lecturers and to properly fund education, the Minister of (mis)Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, is to be conferred with the National Honour of Commander of the Order of Niger, CON.

"The recognition of patronage on the Minister has not just demystified the sacredness of national honours, it has also further shown to the mass of Nigerian students that this administration does not regard the youths as critical stakeholders as far as national development is concerned."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X