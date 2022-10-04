Rwanda: Seven-Year-Old Twins on Why They Love to Plant Trees

One may wonder what kids can do to contribute to the enhancement of the nation but there is a lot, especially if guided. Take for example seven-year-old twins, Ella Willémart Nshuti and Elsa Willémart Nshuti who are advocates of afforestation.

On May 16 which was their seventh birthday, the duo started to randomly plant fruit trees, this came as a way to occupy themselves with farming, and get skills, rather than be idle, or watch TV and play video games.

The twins say that they plant the trees in areas such as Nyamata, at different schools where they scatter fruit tree seeds, and are planning to start planting on church grounds as well.

"We love sharing the planting experience with other children, which is why we plant trees in areas where a number of kids meet. We also earn some little money from it when we are requested to plant in private homes. Although it takes energy, it is fulfilling seeing every little effort turn in grown trees and healthy fruits," they say.

Living at their mother's farm since the age of two, they note that they enjoyed picking fresh farm fruits, and this somehow inspired them to do what they're doing now. Their wish is for other children to emulate this and also have a chance to learn about simple farming activities.

They remember helping out at the farm where they harvested diverse fruits, and gave away to others during the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far, they have planted 147 fruit trees on private farms and homes and scattered more than 2000 avocado, mangoes, and papaya seeds.

Since their mother owns a small mixed farm with rabbits, chickens, goats, and cows, the Nshutis explain that they follow up and take out the manure as a fertiliser and use rabbit urine as a pesticide.

The twins say that their planting process is as follows; they commission people to dig holes first, and after, they carry the plants and manure for the planting procedure.

They explain that loamy soil is the best for fruit plants and even advise planting them in raised beds, alternatively. After a week or two, they say that they visit the plants with rabbit urine which they spray as it is used both as a fertiliser and pesticide.

Experts say that rabbit urine contains a high level of nitrates, phosphorus, and potassium, which are necessary for plants to grow, and it is environmentally friendly and non-toxic.

The twins have grown to love trees in all shapes and sizes and can't imagine seeing someone cut down trees for no reason. They always request people to plant 10 trees before cutting one.

They also note that searching for trees to plant isn't hard as they have formed a good partnership with an Israeli-Rwandan agricultural company and another private person who owns a fruit tree nursery, who give them good plants at a good price.

The Nshutis explain that most of the fruits they plant are oranges, avocados, mangos, papayas, pineapples, guavas, and more but would love to concentrate more on indigenous fruit trees.

For private farms, the twins plant grafted trees that can be harvested in a year or less. They appreciate some of the Rwandans in the Diaspora who allow them to scatter seeds and plant trees on their farms, and Angelina Muganza, the executive secretary of the National Public Service Commission, who is their mentor.

They call upon parents to teach their children to save the fruit tree seeds, and scatter them for the next generation.

The sisters look forward to planting 7,000 trees in seven years. In their free time, they love helping out their mother at the farm and anticipate being farmers in the future.

Experts emphasise the benefits of planting trees such as; preventing flooding and soil erosion, providing shelter and a habitat for many species of wildlife, and improving air quality by trapping dust and other pollutants from the air, among others. Humans, animals, and the environment depend upon trees for survival.