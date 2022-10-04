Liberia: Orange Foundation France Vice President, UN Women France Executive Director to Visit Liberia On a Humanitarian Mission

Monrovia — The Orange Foundation France Vice President, Ms. Elizabeth Tchoungui, and UN Women France Executive Director, Ms. Fanny Benedetti, will commence a three-day humanitarian visit to Liberia beginning on 3rd October.

According to a release, while in Liberia, the two officials will undertake a first-hand field-level assessment of the progress and impact of the joint Orange Foundation and UN Women project. They are also expected to hold bilateral meetings with beneficiaries as well as relevant stakeholders in Gbartala, Totota, and Monrovia in Bong and Montserrado Counties respectively.

Orange Foundation France and UN Women Liberia are implementing a joint project to scale up innovative initiatives that leverage digital and mobile technologies to enhance the economic empowerment and resilience of rural women in Lofa, Bong, and Nimba Counties.

The scale-up innovative initiative project targets 1,200 women and youth with technical support from Orange Foundation Liberia.

The overall project goal is to consolidate the results from ongoing innovative initiatives. The collaboration will allow UN Women Liberia to scale up and innovate across individual components of the erstwhile "Rural Women Economic Empowerment Joint Programme" (JP RWEE) in Liberia.

The joint project with Orange Foundation France and UN Women Liberia will also support access to disaster risk reduction, financing, and insurance for rural women. Other project initiatives include climate-smart agricultural advisory on the Buy from Women digital platform as well as provision of PAYGO solar asset financing and strengthening women's skills in the energy sector.