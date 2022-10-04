Liberia: U.S. Embassy Monrovia Helps Prepare 155 Youth for Job Market

Monrovia — The United States Embassy in Monrovia through its Agency for International Development (USAID), and in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, awarded certificates to 155 youth on September 29. The youth completed a Work Ready Now and Be Your Own Boss training organized by USAID's Youth Advance Activity.

The training provided beneficiaries with basic skills they need to be ready for the job market, including effective workplace communication and conflict resolution, time management, customer care, business opportunities mapping and business planning. The youth also received support to achieve employment goals and the certification program featured many training beneficiaries who have already secured jobs or started micro enterprises in their communities.

USAID Liberia Deputy Mission Director Rory Donohoe together with officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and private sector representatives presented certificates to the 155 youth who participated in the training. Donohoe congratulated the youth for taking advantage of opportunities provided by the Youth Advance Activity, which he hailed as "an important investment in increasing youth livelihoods and employment."

Launched in July 2021, the USAID Youth Advance program will run through June 2026, and work to increase the economic and social resilience of Liberian youth in three counties: Montserrado, Lofa and Grand Bassa. The Activity will provide 21,000 young people with technical skills, work-based learning opportunities, mentorship, and resource support to secure gainful employment through wage paying jobs or by starting a micro or small enterprise.

The Youth Advance program is collaborating with youth-serving organizations, technical vocational education and training institutes, and will also partner with community colleges and universities to provide youth access to learning opportunities. Additionally, the program will provide beneficiaries practical experience by pairing them with businesses for work-based learning, internship and coaching.