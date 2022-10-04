Ghana: Pastor Arrested Over Alleged Murder of Wife

Cape Coast — The Founder and Leader of the Truth Redemption Church in the Assin Breku, Yaw Owusu, 55, has been arrested by the police over allegedly murdering the wife, Victoria Owusu, 51, also known as Nana Bruwaa.

He was alleged to have murdered the wife, Victoria Owusu, whose lifeless body was found in a bush after she had been beheaded.

The suspect who was said to have gone to the farm with the late wife, denied the assertion that the wife accompanied him to the farm.

Some residents indicated that the suspect was not telling the truth because there was evidence that the wife went to the farm with the husband to work on his cocoa farm.

A source at the Assin Breku police station confirmed the arrest but declined to give further details stating that, the police was conducting investigations into the case.

A number of individuals from town numbering about 500 hundred on Friday besieged Assin Breku Police station, demanding the release of the suspect over his missing wife.

They claimed that the suspect had a hand in the disappearance of the lady and must be dealt with appropriately.

The brother of the deceased, Daniel Daglo, told the media that the suspect was accompanied by the late wife on Friday but the wife failed to return home with the husband

The suspect, he explained, also failed to report the incident to the appropriate authorities.

He said, when the chiefs and elders were informed about the incident, they interrogated the husband of the deceased.

Based on the contradictory statements from the suspect, he said, the elders handed him over to the police because they suspected him to have a hand in the disappearance of the wife.

The decision, he said, was to prevent the suspect from being lynched by the angry mob who wanted to deal with him.

Mr Daglo said, a search party was organised by the chiefs to conduct an extensive search for the woman while the suspect remained in police custody.

He explained that, an eyewitnesses saw the deceased on the farm with her husband gathering cocoa pods which points to the fact that the husband might have a hand in her death.

The body of the deceased was later found in the bush.