Liberia: Cummings to Announce Campaign Team

3 October 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Collaborating Political Party (CPP) is expected to announce its campaign team on Tuesday, October 4, ahead of the 2023 general and presidential elections.

The announcement expected to be made by CPP Political Leader/Standard Bearer Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, list initial members of his 2023 Team, dubbed "Team Cummings" and "The Real Change Team."

The live event will be held at the CPP Campaign Headquarters (Liberty Party Headquarters) on 19th Street, at 11:00am. Additional names will be announced later.

The CPP Standard Bearer will also address the media on current national issues.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X