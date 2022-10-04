Liberia: Cummings to Announce Campaign Team

The Collaborating Political Party (CPP) is expected to announce its campaign team on Tuesday, October 4, ahead of the 2023 general and presidential elections.

The announcement expected to be made by CPP Political Leader/Standard Bearer Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, list initial members of his 2023 Team, dubbed "Team Cummings" and "The Real Change Team."

The live event will be held at the CPP Campaign Headquarters (Liberty Party Headquarters) on 19th Street, at 11:00am. Additional names will be announced later.

The CPP Standard Bearer will also address the media on current national issues.