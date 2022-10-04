Liberia: Ambassador FC Beat Senior Female Pro 2-1

Ambassador FC whipped Senior Female Pro FC 2-0 at the George Weah Technical Center in Careysburg, Montserrado county to collect all three points and remained in the 2nd spot.

One goal each from Unyime Johnson and Decontee Jackson secured the win.

The team has played two games with 6 points and sits 2nd place in the ongoing Orange women's league.

Still, in Careysburg, World Girls FC pinned down DC Shooters FC 1-0. Chindima Onwuka's lone goal gave World Girls their first three points in the ongoing league.

Determine Girls FC sunk Earth Angles FC 3-0 to collect all three points. The Girls have maintained their first spot on the table with 6 points and 9 goals from 2 games.

Bountou Sylla, Mabinty Camara and Marthaline Moore registered their names in the scoring charts, ending the full-time 3-0 in favor of Determine Girls at George Weah Technical Center in Careysburg.

Meanwhile, City Football Academy defeated Monrovia Football Academy FC 2-1.

The match was a very tough one as both Girls Academy battled each other on the field to get the first three points, City Football Academy escaped their second defeat.

Two goals from Amanda Fahn rescued the City Girls as they collected all three points to climax the day at the George Weah Technical Center in Careysburg.

Elsewhere, Blanco FC were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at the Doris William Stadium in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County as part of the LFA/Orange Women's League during their second leg on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Two goals from Kebeh Kpahee, while Leada Johnson scored for Hippo from the spot to reduce the deficit to 2-1 in favor of Soccer Ambassadors. Editing by Jonathan Browne