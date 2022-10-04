Liberia: Cummings - Wishful Thinking and Talking Will Not Change Liberia

The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings says Liberia will not change for the better unless Liberians can change from their old ways of doing things.

Mr. Cummings said after 175 years of existence, Liberians are at the bottom of the human development index, lacking the basic essentials of life, with extreme suffering and poverty.

The CPP leader noted that to change Liberia for the betterment of the suffering masses, Liberians will have to break away from the past and do many things differently.

He spoke Sunday, October 2, at program marking the end of celebrations of the 42 anniversary of the Bassa Union Translation Choir Association of Liberia (BUTCAL), in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The Bassa Union Translation Choir Association of Liberia established in 1959, is combination of four major indigenous ethnic Bassa Choir with a membership of over 20,000 predominantly women.

The CPP Standard Bearer said no amount of wishful thinking and talking will change the downward trend of Liberia, without hard work, sacrifice and sincere commitment on the part of every Liberian committed, never to repeat the past mistakes of choosing and electing incompetent, unqualified and corrupt leaders that are insensitive to creating a better future for the suffering masses.

The BUTCAL 42nd anniversary was attended by several prominent Grand Bassa County citizens and former officials including Former Defense Minister Daniel Chea, Counsellor Charlyne Brumskine, daughter of Liberty Party former Standard Bearer Charles Brumskine.

The National President of BUTCAL, Mr. Matthew Joe expressed thanks and appreciation to the CPP Standard Bearer for honoring the invitation to serve as Chief Launcher at the special fund-raising rally.

The program was characterized by the singing of beautiful melodies of indigenous Bassa songs and with the theme "Return to your old Love" and special sermon by Bishop G. Arthur Gaye, of the African Soul Winning Church in Buchanan, Grand County.