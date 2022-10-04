Liberia: Cinta Residents Celebrate Jeety Hospital

Residents of Cinta in Weala, Margibi County say a proposed Jeety Hospital project in their community will relieve them of the burden to travel long distances in seeking medical help.

Indian businessman and philanthropist Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva (Mr. Jeety) is undertaking the project in Weala in the hope of serving both workers of his Jeety Rubber Company and residents.

The engineer for the Jeety Hospital project Mr. Krishna Badhe told journalists who were on a tour on Saturday, 1 October 2022 that the facility has 25 rooms.

Included in the project are a laboratory, testing room, emergency room, pharmacy, reception room, offices for doctors, and theater for operations, among others.

He said 15 men are working on the project, of whom there is a foreign staff.

Badhe said the project is expected to be concluded in one month, adding that all the equipment for the hospital is on the ground already.

Mr. Roland Johnson, Commissioner of Cinta Township told an interview that he is very much happy to see Mr. Jeety's work which is aimed at providing relief for locals that seek medical attention at far distances.

"Let me say this is the first of its kind to see a company that will come here, especially in this surrounding [area] to come to us. He has not even started getting any proceeds from this company," said Commissioner Johnson.

Commissioner Johnson estimated the population of the area to be approximately 15,000 to 30,000 residents.

He lamented that Cinta town only had a clinic where most of the residents used to go for treatment. He said that has been a serious burden, adding that the clinic is down now.

He described Mr. Jeety as a blessing to the people of Weala, urging him to hire qualified doctors for the hospital to serve the people.

Commissioner Johnson said Mr. Jeety has employed more than 200 persons in the confine of the rubber company.

He also praised Mr. Jeety for empowering locals in Cinta by leasing their homes to do business.

On the question of whether the Jeety Hospital will provide free services, Commissioner Johnson said discussions will be held and a memorandum of understanding will be drafted.

Madam Martha Sandwidi, an eminent woman of Cinta Town, told journalists that the Jeety Hospital, when completed, will save locals' lives.

She explained that due to the lack of ambulances in the town, residents usually appeal to their neighbors who own private vehicles to help transport patients to the hospital at Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC) or a nearby clinic whenever there is an emergency.

"It will save our lives because Jeety meant good for us," she said, adding that they are living in the area by the grace of God.

Mr. Cleophus Richards, a resident of Cinta who sells rice and building materials, explained that where the Jeety Hospital is situated is a walking distance for patients who may not afford transport costs.

But he suggested that an ambulance is needed in the area because some emergency cases occur at night and it becomes challenging to transport patients.

Further, he noted that if health services at the Jeety Hospital are provided free of charge for locals, it will be a great help because a lot of them cannot afford the cost of their medical treatment.

On the business side, Richards said the Jeety Rubber Corporation alone has already employed about 200 people, some of whom he thinks may be part of some 800 workers that SRC redundant.

Richards stated that when these workers receive their monthly pay, their spending will benefit local businesses in Cinta.

Dr. M. Hablani, MD, of Jeety Hospital, said they will try to provide health services to all the people in the area.

He noted that any case that is beyond the hospital's capacity will be transferred to the relevant health facility.

