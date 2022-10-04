South Africa: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Lindiwe Sisulu Join Forces for ANC Top Job - South African News Briefs - October 4, 2022

Lindiwe Sisulu, left Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, right (file photo).
4 October 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Dlamini-Zuma, Sisulu Join Forces for ANC Top Job

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu look set to join forces and push for the ANC presidency and deputy presidency, under one banner, News24 reports. While the two women - whose campaign teams met last week - have the backing of former president Jacob Zuma, they do not have the backing of any provincial executive committee.

Good News for Motorists - Price of Petrol to Drop Again!

There will be more relief at the petrol pumps at midnight, with prices set to drop for the third month on a row. 95 Octane will go down by R1.02 and 89 cents a litre for 93 Octane. This is the third decrease in a row for battling motorists, the Automobile Association reports. Not so good news for diesel users is that prices will increase by 10 cents and 15 cents for the different grades. Illuminating paraffin will go down by 82 cents.

Manhunt After German Tourist Killed In Mpumalanga

Four German tourists who were touring in the Mpumalanga province were attacked and the driver of the vehicle fatally shot through the window. The attack has been condemned by the police. No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing, IOL reports.

