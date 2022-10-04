Liberia: Bea Mountain Conducts Training for Teachers in Host Communities

Kinjor — The training and Manpower Department of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMCC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education with Support from the Community Relations Department of BMMC have ended a-day long Capacity Building Workshop for Teachers in its Host Communities.

The workshop is intended to help the teachers improve their teaching skills and further prepare them to advance levels.

The workshop was held in Kinjor under the theme, "Building Knowledge for Impact." Facilitators were Sylvanus Momoh, and Mr. Sylvester Shaffa who came from the Kakata Rural Teachers Training Institute (KRTTI), and Henry Vincent, Superintendent of Community Relations at the BMCC.

The teachers who participated in the workshop were selected from Laar, Mana, and Darblo Clans in Gola Konneh District and Matambo Community in Tewor District respectively.

During the opening of the workshop, the County Education Officer of Grand Cape Mount Elijah G. Freeman thanked BMMC for organizing what he called a timely capacity-building training for his teachers. Mr. Freeman said BMCC was working and doing what other concession companies have never done in the history of the Education Sector of the country.

He also called on the teachers who attended the capacity-building workshop to take advantage of the knowledge being provided by their facilitators; indicating that the knowledge being acquired from the training will also determine their next levels regarding promotions within their various institutions across the county.

For his part, the Community Relations Superintendent of BMCC, Mr. Henry Vincent said it was laudable on the side of Management to bring teachers from their host communities and other surroundings to come and acquired new knowledge in order to transfer similar knowledge and skills to their students.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Vincent also used the occasion to admonish instructors in Grand Cape Mount County and elsewhere to always exhibit good moral character and work in line with the Code of Conduct governing every teacher in the country.

At the end workshop, the training and Manpower Manager of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation Mrs. Precious Dennis appreciated the Senior Management team for ensuring that such training was held. Mrs. Dennis especially appreciated the Company's General Manager Mr. Reza Karimiyan for the interest he has in the Education Sector of the Country.

She further indicated that it was due to support and collaboration from the Community Relations Department that such a workshop was successful. Mrs. Dennis also thanked the teachers for coming and getting fresh knowledge as the academic year has just commenced.