Liberia: Boakai Lashes At Weah Over Rice Saga

Liberia's former vice president and key opposition leader Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai has angrily reacted to the reported shortage of rice on the Liberian market, branding it a product of bad governance.

Mr. Boakai, political leader of the former ruling Unity Party (UP) told his partisans that the rice crisis is a product of gross incompetence, corruption, and reckless handling of the state of affairs by the current regime.

"People don't understand that leadership is about the people. These people from the other side have dragged this country down to its lowest, but I assure you all, my leadership will not leave this country the same way, "Amb. Boakai vowed.

Reports of rice shortage continue to persist in the country despite President George Manneh Weah trashing them as news in the street.

Citizens have been lamenting that they cannot find the nation's staple to purchase, while in few areas where it is available, dealers are accused of compelling buyers to purchase other commodities as a precondition to be served rice.

Liberia has a history of rice riots that have caused havoc in the country.

Boakai warns that the inability of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) - led government to provide a solution to the rice crisis is a product of bad governance.

He told residents of Montserrado County Electoral District #4 at the weekend that if elected president of Liberia, his leadership will ensure the country will be placed on the trajectory of sound economic growth.

He said it will enable the Liberian economy to be very responsive to the needs of Liberians.

Mr. Boakai, former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf's vice president for two six years term lost the 2017 presidential election to Mr. Weah.

He is seeking a comeback in the 2023 presidential and legislative elections just as many other opposition leaders here.

Boakai bemoaned the complex economic situation ordinary citizens are facing.

He pointed specifically to the recent increase in the prices of rice and other commodities on the Liberian market.

On Saturday, 1 October 2022, Boakai stormed Montserrado County Electoral District #4 as he was cheered by supporters and natural followers.

During the tour, UP rallied the district and Liberians at large to reject what Boakai called 'The clueless and roguish' government of George Weah in 2023.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Amb. Boakai has described as woeful, the depth at which the country's governance system has descended under the CDC-led government.

Referring to President Weah's recent statement that likened Monrovia to the city of Miami in the United States of America (US), Boakai claimed that President Weah is living in a massive bubble that has impaired his vision of the harsh conditions ordinary Liberians are enduring, and the deplorable state of affairs of the country under his leadership.

At the same time, he called on all well-meaning Liberians to treat the pending 2023 legislative and presidential elections with utmost urgency and seriousness.

He added that Liberians must decide if they are happy with the state of affairs of the country under President Weah's leadership or if they want to part ways with entrenched corruption, nepotism, and incompetence.