Nigeria: Cricket - Nigeria Wins Second Game, Beat Botswana By 10 Wickets

4 October 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

It was the second consecutive win for the U-19 team as they seek a ticket to the next round of World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria's U-19 cricket team continues to show dominance at the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup Africa Division Two Qualifiers in Abuja.

The Daniel Gim-tutored side had defeated Rwanda in the opening game on Friday as well as Botswana on Sunday, winning both games by 10 wickets.

The game at the Cricket Pitch B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, saw Nigeria win the toss and elect to bowl.

Elochukwu Ndububem and Captain Ridwan Kareem did the most damage against the Botswana side, jointly taking out 6 wickets in 11 overs.

The visiting side needed to rely on Karabo Makwatse and Leungo Mosalaesi to put up 36 runs in 25 balls collectively, to see Botswana score 56 runs all out in 24.2 overs.

A very disciplined Nigerian side came on to chase the target, relying only on the partnership between Pam Paul and Selim Salam to finish the game with 58 runs, and no loss of wickets in 10.5 overs.

Nigeria will square up against Sierra Leone on Tuesday in their last final group B game.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six countries are currently featuring in the qualifiers with the top three teams, to progress to the next stage of the World Cup qualifiers.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X