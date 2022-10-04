Nigeria: 2023 - Campaign Without Malice, Patriots Roundtable Tells Politicians

4 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dapo Akinrefon

A support group for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket, The Patriots Roundtable, yesterday, urged politicians to embrace a peaceful campaign without malice ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Its National Coordinator, Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu noted that as the electioneering campaigns begin, all Nigerians have the right to choose without intimidation.

In a statement, Shodipe-Dosunmu said: "The Patriots Roundtable is predicated on the unifying core of the Nigerian State where Truth, Justice, Fairness and equitable balance are the guiding principles of the state.

"No nation endures for long without a unifying sense of national cohesive balance, without a common value and defined destination.

"This much is the Nigerian challenge as we proceed on a new journey in the quest for national renewal and revalidation.

"The grapple ahead of the 2023 elections is now firm and sure. The race has started. The major protagonists and their acolytes are flung on the democratic field, manoeuvring, strategizing, and coupling up their playbooks to clinch the ultimate trophy.

"The Villa is the crowning jewel that the presidential candidates seek with passion.

But there can be only one President. There can be only one unifying leadership.

All Nigerians have the right to choose without intimidation, without the threat of the cudgel or the recourse to the goon squad.

"We urge all Nigerians that this campaign should be carried out with total adherence to peace without recourse to violence."

