Ghana: Govt Commits to Breaking Digital Divide - NTIM Fordjour

The Deputy Minister of Education, Mr John Ntim Fordjour, has reiterated the government's commitment to breaking the digital divide in the country.

He noted that the government had put in a huge investment in ensuring that the digital infrastructure is sufficiently dissolved even in the hardest to reach areas in the country, led by agencies like the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC).

Mr Fordjour was addressing students in Accra during the launch of the first national students app of the Ghana Union of Professional Students (GUPS CONNECT)

The minister highlighted the essence of acquiring digital literacy and skills by the youth in today's world.

He, therefore, urged students to subscribe to the GUPS Connect App since it was a platform that would propel the grounds for greater innovations, inventions and businesses.

Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu, also expressed the need for students to invest into the digital world since the post COVID-19 economy would be a digital one.

He praised the efforts of the GUPS team in bringing out an innovative idea to solve issues in the academic sector.

"We will expire once we refuse to innovate thus anytime an institution comes together to innovate and develop a solution then we are making progress," he said.

Mr Sosu, however, urged the government to help in funding the digital structure and also have the ability to train more people to take advantage of the digitization agenda.

President of the Ghana Union of Professional Students, Emily Jemima Nyarko , stated that the GUPS Connect was an application that had been created to bridge the gap between institutions and students to push for a better future.

"One can download the app on Google play store and apple store," she stated.

She further pledged her support to supply relief items to member institutions of the union.

In attendance were students from some selective tertiary schools and the host school, Legon Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School.