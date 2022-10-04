Nigeria: Beebeejump Deploys 500,000 Solar Systems to Rural Communities

A solar energy company, Beebeejump Int'l Limited, has provided solar power systems to over 500,000 homes and shops in Nigeria.

Beebeejump's Regional Sales Manager, North Central, Mrs Gloria Adewole, who disclosed this to journalists at the ongoing 17th Abuja International Trade Fair, said the company had offices in the FCT and the 36 states of the federation, with headquarters in Lagos State.

She explained that, "Currently in Nigeria, we have deployed 500,000 solar systems in rural communities, and this has also helped to expand our business operations and distribution. We have been able to go into the hinterlands where there is no light.

"Looking at the Nigerian power industry, Beebeejump has seriously contributed to making sure that a lot of homes have access to electricity."

Adewole further revealed that the company had been able to do this with a grant given to it by the World Bank through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

She added that BeebeeJump was collaborating with 10 states and had signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Zamfara and Ondo states.