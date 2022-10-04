Nigeria: NDLEA Recovers N8.8bn Tramadol From Another Billionaire Drug Baron

Operatives of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have recovered 13,451,466 pills of tramadol worth N8.86 billion from one of the mansions of a billionaire drug baron, Ugochukwu Nsofor Chukwukadibia, at the Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lekki, Lagos State.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja.

The arrest of Chukwukadibia, who is the Chairman of Autonation Motors Ltd, came barely two months after NDLEA uncovered a methamphetamine laboratory at the residence of another drug kingpin in the estate, Chris Emeka Nzewi, who was arrested along with a chemist, Sunday Ukah, who cooked the illicit drug for him.

At least 258.74kg of crystal methamphetamine and various precursor chemicals used for the production of the toxic drug were recovered from Nzewi's home during his arrest.

Babafemi explained that, "Following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives on Friday, September 30, stormed Plot A45 on Road 2, home of the 52-year-old billionaire drug kingpin.

"A search of the expansive mansion led to the discovery of 443 cartons of tramadol hydrochloride 225mg, which contains 13,451, 466 pills of the drug, while some cartons were already burnt in a fire incident in the house the same day."

Before his arrest, Chukwukadibia, who hails from Ihiala LGA of Anambra State, had been on the agency's watch list as one of those behind the tramadol drug cartel in Nigeria.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he has about six mansions within the VGC, one of which he uses to warehouse the tramadol consignment, while he lives in the one on Plot Z-130 on Road 67, and another as his office.

Five exotic vehicles were also located in two of his mansions, out of which two SUVs, including a bulletproof jeep, were removed and taken to an NDLEA's facility.