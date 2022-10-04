Nigeria: 9Mobile Mentors Business Start-Ups in Abuja

The 9mobile telecommunications company has mentored entrepreneurs with small and medium-scale businesses on tips to grow and improve their business using the company's HACK platform.

Speaking to journalists during the second phase of the mentorship program in Abuja over the weekend, the Director, Marketing Communication of the company, Sadiat Lawal-Mohammed said it was obvious that small and medium-scale businesses had a huge contribution to the growth of the nation's economy, hence the need to mentor them on the best ways to improve.

The Manager, Corporate and SME segment enterprise, My Oluwasegun Daodu explained that the HACK platform was designed by the company for SMEs to learn business fundamentals which would help them scale up their business at no cost.