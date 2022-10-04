Nigeria: Yahaya Bello, Buratai, Stella Okotete Excellent "Picks" in APC's Presidential Campaign Council

As the 2023 general elections speedily approaches and with the Independent national electoral Commission (INEC) Nigeria's electoral umpire blowing the whistle for the official commencement of presidential campaigns on the 28 of September.

The game can in all honesty be said to have started with various Political parties Making last minutes consultations and realignment of interest so as to sway citizen opinion and support to their side, particularly with the formation of presidential campaign councils.

From this angle, the presidential candidate of the Governing All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu can be said to be way ahead of his co-presidential contenders judging from the calibre of highly influential personalities and results-oriented politicians drawn to Join his campaign.

Leading the fray of these very important and exceptional political personalities is the likes of Stella okotete an executive director on the board of the Nigerian export and import bank (NEXIM) who is notorious for her outstanding contributions towards the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) right from the merger era.

Stella who until recently was a member of the All Progressives Congress caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee where she brought to bare her astute political sagacity in harmonizing the interest of the womenfolk which she represented on the national working committee of the party working round the clock to ensure that the welfare of this very strategic bloc within the party is giving it desired pride of place.

Stella who also commands substantial respect in the South-South zone of the party owing to her track record will surely leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Tinubu's campaign record resounding success in the zone.

Not done, Tinubu who is famed for his talent hunting skills a feat he replicated when he held sway as governor of Lagos state by appointing cabinet members from diverse backgrounds across the country who are known for expertise in their chosen field of human endeavours brought onto the campaign team Governor Yahaya Bello to head the youth wing of his campaign.

For the records, Governor Bello who had contested the last presidential primaries with Tinubu but lost, is the first among other contenders to collapse his structure into the Tinubu campaign team, which goes a long way to show his spirit of sportsmanship and commitment in the APC/ Tinubu project.

The quintessential and detribalised party man who since his appointment has continued to leverage his contact and support within the Nigerian youth Community, all in a bid to hit the ground running and make the Tinubu campaign a howling success, buttressing the fact his choice ab-initio was the tip on the iceberg that was required to add favour and fervour to the Campaign.

The inclusion of the immediate past chief of army staff and Nigeria's Ambassador to Benin, General Tukur Buratai to play a leading role in the security and intelligence directorate of the campaign is another key choice that was made to galvanize the needed support that is required from the security angle to ensure a seamless prosecution of the campaign.

Buratai who still wields considerable influence on some of Nigeria's military apparatchiks both Serving and retired is surely a huge boost to the APC's project and will surely work round the clock alongside other stakeholders to ensure that Asiwaju clinches Victory in the very crucial campaign exercise coming up.

Also working in Buratai's favour is the excellent rapport he has been able to build within the civilian populace and the respect he is enjoying from his people in far away Borno nort-east Nigeria, having attracted the Nigerian army university to the region and other critical military institutions in addition to his efforts at restoring peace to the once beleaguered theatre of insurgency.

With the bringing on board some of the best brains we have in the country from all sectors of our country's National life to join the Tinubu project one is quite sure and optimistic, that with the victory of Tinubu in the upcoming polls, Nigerians will witness the appointment of some of our bests human capacity assets to man positions of authority in our national institutions for the optimum benefit of the country.