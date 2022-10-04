Nigeria: Again, 3-Storey Building Collapses in Ibadan

4 October 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jerimiah Oke

Barely two weeks after an uncompleted five-storey hotel building collapsed in Awosika, Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State, another three-storey building collapsed on Monday around Adabor Junction, Ashi, Bodija, Ibadan.

An eyewitness told Daily Trust that the building, which housed a pharmacy, supermarket and a church collapsed around 1 am on Monday.

Residents of the area informed our correspondent that no life was lost to the incident but goods worth millions of naira were destroyed. A resident, Tunde Abulesowo said the land on which the building was built was formerly a cemetery before it was sold.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X