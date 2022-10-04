Nigeria: Again, 3-Storey Building Collapses in Ibadan

Barely two weeks after an uncompleted five-storey hotel building collapsed in Awosika, Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State, another three-storey building collapsed on Monday around Adabor Junction, Ashi, Bodija, Ibadan.

An eyewitness told Daily Trust that the building, which housed a pharmacy, supermarket and a church collapsed around 1 am on Monday.

Residents of the area informed our correspondent that no life was lost to the incident but goods worth millions of naira were destroyed. A resident, Tunde Abulesowo said the land on which the building was built was formerly a cemetery before it was sold.