Nigeria: After 7 Days in London, APC Says Tinubu Not in UK for Medical Attention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has certified its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, medically fit, saying despite spending one week in the United Kingdom, the former Lagos governor did not embark on the London trip for medical purposes.

The party was responding to rumours that Tinubu traveled to that country to receive medical attention and was in critical health condition.

Tinubu had jetted out of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, fueling speculations that the trip may not be unconnected with a severe health condition.

Tinubu left the country to London immediately after the list of the 422-member campaign council was released, signaling a fresh crisis in the party, with some APC governors, NWC members and other party bigwigs crying foul that they were not carrying along in constituting the campaign team.

This led to the cancellation of a Peace Walk and Prayers scheduled by the campaign council to hold on September 28 to officially flag off the campaigns for the 2023 presidential election and other activities.

The rumour of Tinubu's deteriorating health condition gained traction when he was conspicuously absent at the signing of Peace Accord by all the presidential candidates and their political parties.

Vice presidential candidate of the governing party and former governor of Borno State, Sen Kashim Shettima however represented Tinubu at the event.

But the APC said yesterday that Tinubu is in good health and is not on medical trip as widely circulated.

Deputy national publicity secretary of the governing party, Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, who visited the APC flag bearer in London, made the clarification in a statement, saying "contrary to the widespread speculation in the public space which was hugely circulated by our political opponents that senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu was on a medical trip in London. It is totally false".

The APC chieftain said the party's standard bearer was in London to meet with different interest groups for the advancement of the country.

Noting that he is 'hale and hearty', Ajaka described Tinubu as a man of resounding political and administrative experience, who has a sound and vast understanding of Nigeria's diversity and would deploy this knowledge into leadership when elected.

He noted that the presidential candidate would deploy his unquenchable desire for Nigeria's progress to unify the nation and include the youths in the scheme of things to drive the policy of the country.

Ajaka added that among those jostling to become Nigeria's next president in 2023, the APC flag bearer stands tall with a very remarkable but humble track record.

On Sunday night, Tinubu had taken to the social media to also certify himself medically fit.

In a short video he posted on Sunday night, Tinubu was seen riding a bike at a gym, saying contrary to rumours that he is down in health, he was strong, hale and hearty.

In the video which he posted on his verified Twitter handle, Tinubu also left a short message stating: "Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well... Nope.

"This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One," he further tweeted.