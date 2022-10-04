Africa: Senegal Crowned Hollywoodbets Cosafa Beach Soccer Champions 2022

African champions Senegal defeated Egypt 5-3 to win the HOLLYWOODBETS COSAFA Beach Soccer Championships in Durban on Saturday.

The most successful and accomplished beach soccer team on the continent added another trophy to their cabinet, and took a confidence booster from Kwazulu-Natal as they look to defend their continental title at the Beach Soccer Cup of Nations later this month in Mozambique.

But it was not a dominant showing as Egypt took an early lead through Haitham Mahsoub, whose freekick from range snuck past Al Seyni Ndiaye. They should have doubled their lead through Hassane Hussein but were denied by a heroic goal line clearance by Papa Modou Ndoye.

Senegal's frustrations continued as Ndiaye gave away a penalty, bringing down Mahsoub, who made no mistake from the penalty spot, doubling Egypt's lead against the run of play.

Senegal struck back quickly through a penalty of their own, Mamadou Sylla sending Abdelaziz Ibrahim the wrong way.

Egypt restored their two goal cushion before the end of the second period as Ahmed Mohamed's throw in found Abdelrahman Elshafei, who headed it home from close range.

Seydina Diagne kept Senegalese hopes alive as his well-struck freekick to reduce the deficit back to one goal.

After that, the Senegalese kept pushing for the equaliser, coming close as Ninou Diatta's cross took an unfavourable bounce away from Diagne. Sylla grabbed his second as he turned skilfully and found the top left corner. Senegal kept their foot on the pedal and took the lead for the first time in the game in spectacular fashion as Diagne's bicycle kick thundered into the back of the net. Souleymane Coly put the game beyond doubt with 45 seconds remaining, Ndiaye's throw finding him perfectly as he beat a defender and the keeper to secure the title for the continental champions.

Earlier, Uganda edged outgoing champions Mozambique 8-7 in extra time to claim third place.

They got off to a flying start, leading 4-1 at the end of the first period, with goals from Godfrey Lwesibawa, Ambrose Kigozi, Isma Kawawulo, Jonathan Kikonyogo and Angelo Tomas for Mozambique.

Mozambique mounted an impressive comeback with Nelson Manuel scoring five goals including a second period hattrick, taking his goal tally for the tournament to 13. Antonio Namape Jr. (Figo) netted for Mozambique, whilst Kawawulo scored a second and Nkuubi Brian claimed a brace of his own for Uganda, including a penalty inside the final two minutes to send the fixture to extra time as the scores were level at 7-7 at the end of regulation.

It would be the opening scorer, Lwesibawa, to give Uganda the victory in extra-time, scoring a superb strike from a direct freekick.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Final

Egypt 3 (Mahsoub 2, Elshafei) Senegal 5 (Sylla 2, S Diagne 2, Coly)

Third place play off

Mozambique 7 (Tomas, Nelson 5, Figo) Uganda 8 (Lwesibawa 2, Kigozi, Kawawulo 2, Kikonyogo, Nkuubi 2)

TOURNAMENT STATS

Matches Played: 16

Goals scored: 153

Biggest victory: Mozambique 12 Seychelles 2 (Group A, September 26); Seychelles 2 Senegal 12 (Group A, September 28)

Most goals in a game: 15 - Uganda 8 Mozambique 7 (Third place playoff, October 1)

GOALSCORERS

13 goals - Nelson (Mozambique)

9 - Ambrose Kigozi (Uganda)

8 goals - Mamour Diagne (Senegal),

7 - Seydina Diagne (Senegal)

6 - Hassan Hussein (Egypt), Mamadou Sylla (Senegal)

4 - Souleymane Coly (Senegal), Jaruph Juma (Tanzania), Isma Kawawulo (Uganda), Haitham Mahsoub (Egypt), Brian Nkuubi (Uganda),

3 - Moustafa Abdelmoneim (Egypt), Mohamed Aly Hassan (Egypt), Figo (Mozambique), Goodluck Gama (Tanzania), Mabomo (Mozambique), Neto (Mozambique), Nduduzo Phakathi (South Africa), Amar Samb (Senegal), Seydina Sene (Senegal)

2 - Arroz (Mozambique), Hansel Coeur de Lion (Seychelles), Dez (Mozambique), Ninou Diatte (Senegal), Sharifu Dpuuli (Uganda), Abongile Gcuda (South Africa), Mtoro Hassan (Tanzania), Joshua Lubwama (Uganda), Godfrey Lwesibawa (Uganda), Seydina Mbaye (Senegal), Siyabonga Mkhize (South Africa), Jean Nabab (Mauritius), Al Seyni Ndiaye (Senegal), Jean Roseario (Mauritius), Moustafa Shaaban (Egypt), Tomas (Mozambique)

1 - Elhusseini Aly (Egypt), Ismaeel Bahgat (Egypt), Alpha Balde (Seychelles), Big Ro (Mozambique), Ninou Diatta (Senegal), Abdelrahman Elshafei (Egypt), Elvin Estico (Seychelles), Ousseynou Faye (Senegal), Glenny Gamatis (Seychelles), Davyan Hoareau (Seychelles), Jonathan Kikonyogo (Uganda), Louis Lal (Mauritius), Baker Lukooya (Uganda), Stephano Mapunda (Tanzania), Sphelele Mngadi (South Africa), Papa Ndour (Senegal), Abongile Ngamlana (South Africa), Rachide (Mozambique), Mohammed Rajbally (Mauritius), Jean Veerasamy (Mauritius), Martin Williams (Seychelles), Yuran (Mozambique)