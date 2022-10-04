Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests Another Lagos Drug Baron, Recovers N8.8bn Tramadol

National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recovered 13,451,466 pills of Tramadol 225mg worth N8.86billion from one of the mansions of a billionaire drug baron, Ugochukwu Nsofor Chukwukadibia, in the highbrow residential estate, Victoria Garden City, Lekki area of Lagos.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said the arrest and recovery followed credible intelligence, which made NDLEA operatives on Friday 30th September storm the Plot A45 Road 2 home of the 52-year-old billionaire drug kingpin.

He also said a search of the expansive mansion led to the discovery of 443 cartons of Tramadol Hydrochloride 225mg, which contains 13, 451, 466 pills of the drug while some cartons were already burnt in a fire incident in the house the same day.

The arrest of Ugochukwu who is the chairman of Autonation Motors Ltd is coming barely two months after NDLEA uncovered a methamphetamine clandestine laboratory in the residence of another drug kingpin in the estate, Chris Emeka Nzewi, who was arrested on Saturday 30th July along with a chemist, Sunday Ukah, who cooked the illicit drug for him.

The NDLEA said before his arrest, Ugochukwu who hails from Ihiala local government area of Anambra State has been on the agency's watch list as one of those behind the tramadol drug cartel in Nigeria.

Preliminary investigation shows that he has about six mansions within the VGC, one of which he uses to warehouse the tramadol consignment, while he lives in the one at Plot Z-130 road 67 and another as his office.

Also, five exotic vehicles have also been located in two of his mansions, out of which two SUVs including a bullet proof jeep have been successfully removed to the agency's facility.