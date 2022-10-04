Ghana: Intensify Fight Against Illegal Mining ... Govt Told

4 October 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Affirmative Defiance Against Galamsay (ADAG), an apolitical pressure group, has called on the government to intensify the fight against illegal mining while halting operations of small scale mining companies until further notice.

"We have to declare war on this illegal mining activity popularly known as galamsey, which has dire consequences for the sustainability of our water bodies, farm lands, forest ecology and a wide array of health implications."

Making the call in a press statement issued in Accra and signed by Prince M. Zakaria, the Converner, and copied to the Ghanaian Times last Friday, the group indicated that the government must deploy the military once again to clamp down on galamsey activities throughout the country and ensure that all excavators were either destroyed or evacuated from the mining locations to a state allotted yard.

The statement also called on members of the public to show support for the appeal made to halt both galamsey and legal small scale mining activities, by wearing red outfits to their various workplaces in support of the action.

"Also, all concerned Ghanaians including public and private sector workers, students, religious leaders and traditional leaders must ensure they are clad in red come October 17 to October 13, 2022, to register their displeasure about the destruction both illegal and legal mining activities were causing our dear nation," the statement added.

It also appealed to religious organisations to use their influence to preach against the menace.

"All Ghanaian workers must lay down their tools every Monday commencing from November 7 till government heeds to our demand."

According to the statement, there was the need for the current strategy for fighting the menace to be reviewed, as a matter of urgency, to save the present and future generations.

