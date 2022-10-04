Ghana: Gctu Top Gbc Ladies' Cooking Competition

The ladies union of the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) emerged winners of the Ghana Broadcasting (GBC) Ladies Association inter-sister's competition on Thursday.

For their prize, they took home a trophy, rice cooker, assorted products from Promasidor and a certificate of honour.

They beat eight other sister associations and were rewarded for their innovation when they prepared meals with local food stuff grown in the country and products from Promasidor.

The ladies from GCTU prepared 'kontompo' soup, palava sauce with potatoes, mushroom, chicken and snails vegetables as their main meal and for dessert they made ceraveechoco pudding, cerevita cowbell choco and cocobell strawberry.

Ghana Water Company Limited emerged second and took home a blender, assorted products from Promasidor and a certificate of participation while COCOBOD placed third and received brand bowls and assorted products as well as a certificate of participation.

Other competing sister associations were Legon Ladies Club (LELAC), Volta River Authority, Ghana Atomic Energy, New Times Corporation and Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG).

The Director-General of GBC, Prof. Amin Alhassan said there were plans to institutionalise the event quarterly and at the end extend it to the public sector.

He said "I am happy GBC is the brainchild of this competition and I hope it will become an annual event."

The president of the GBC Ladies Association, Ms Gloria Laryea said the health of a human being was important, adding that the Ghanaian was blessed to have various food stuff that boosts the body's immunity.

She said the event was aimed at promoting the various food products produced in the country and also encourage the Ghanaian to eat local foods.

"When we eat what we grow, we become healthy as well as it helps promote what we have," she added.