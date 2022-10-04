Ghana: Pres Raps Boards, Mgts Over a-Gs Report

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his disappointment in the boards and managements of the various specified entities for the high number of infractions and mismanagement captured in the Auditor General's Report last year

In a meeting with the board chairs of the various specified entities at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday, the President did not mince words to express his displeasure and disappointment in the performance of his appointees on the boards

"I appointed you as leaders of these specified entities with the belief that you would ensure positive change in the narrative of the loss-making entities and build value for the people of Ghana. That has not happened, so I expect more from you," he said.

The President's discussions with the board chairs centred mainly on the causes of the challenges specified agencies faced in the country as well as the solutions to address the infractions captured by the Auditor General.

President Akufo-Addo entreated his appointees to work to ensure improvement in the performance of the specified entities in the next audit reports of the entities.

"Things have to change," the President told the board chairs, adding, "your own hard won reputation and honour are at stake if things crumble under your watch"

He threatened his appointees with sanctions and punishments under the SIGA Act for mismanagement, negligence, and outright malfeasance

"We are not in normal times and people are eager to blame somebody. Let us not make it easy for people to blame us. We can defend and be excused for what is humanely beyond our control but for those that fall in our purview of responsibility and capacity, let us do our best," he said

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Akufo-Addo urged the board chairs to ponder why specified entities were not performing well under the same sectors where private entities were thriving and making profit

He said specified entities had been set up to provide efficient public services, promote public economic activities and contribute to the country's GDP, reduce imports, increase export, and strengthen the economy while creating jobs.

In addition, he said specified entities had the duty to create the economic super highway, adding however that "the current trend of affairs neither portray that picture nor reflect positively on the managers of our specified entities, oversight institutions and the government itself."

The Minister of State Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe urged the board chairs to be dedicated and committed to the duty assigned to them.

He said the President had appointed them to solve a problem which had affected the growth of the country over the past 65 years and urged them to work hard to address the negative attributes that had been used to describe their entities