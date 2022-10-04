Ghana: Dormaa Paramount Chief Praises President for Free Shs

The Paramount Chief of Dormaa, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II, has praised the President, Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo, for introducing the Free Senior High School (SHS) initiative in the country.

He explained that the initiative had not only led to increased enrolment but quality as well, citing the Dormaa SHS as a good example of the impact of the policy as the school's record of 21 per cent pass rate in 2016 now stands at 89 per cent.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II made the commendation during the speech and prize-giving day of the Dormaa SHS at Dormaa on Saturday.

The event brought together old students, the traditional authority and various stakeholders in the education space, among others.

Awards were presented to deserving students for their feats chalked in various subject, teaching and non-teaching staff for their dedication to work in the school.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II stated that the academic record of Dormaa SHS alone was proof of the FSHS policy, which had led to the majority of the youth qualifying and gaining admission to various tertiary institutions across the country.

He, however, appealed to the government to help provide the required resources needed to strengthen the operations of the SHS so it could continue with the training of future leaders of the country.

The Paramount Chief also appealed to the government to have a second look at the salaries and conditions of service of teachers in the country to motivate them enough to continue with their good work.

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, praised the leadership of the Dormaa SHS and other stakeholders of the school who contributed greatly to the attainment of the wonderful academic results.

He urged them to continue working as a team and redouble their efforts for the school to be the best SHS in the country while cautioning them not to be complacent with the feat chalked.

Dr Adutwum indicated the President's commitment to providing the needed resources for the provision of quality education in the country.