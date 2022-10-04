Liberia: Atty. Koffi Woods Calls for the Dissolution of the Ministry of Information

New Castle — A prominent Liberian, Atty. Koffi Woods has called for the 'dismantling of the Ministry of Information in favor the establishment of separate Commissions on Tourism and on Culture.

Atty. Wood said the Ministry of information is a "relic of an outdated past and an instrument of intimidation and threats to Press Freedom and Freedom of expression: a tool in the hands of a backward and entrenched decadent political order. Decree #46 establishing the Ministry must be repealed!"

Atty. Woods spoke on Tuesday when he delivered the keynote address at the annual convention of the Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Speaking on a wide range of issues of national concerns, the renowned human rights lawyer said he supports the call by Liberians and Friends of Liberia that US Government withholds its support to the National Elections Commission (NEC) if those sanctioned by the US Government become candidates in the 2023 elections.

Since the resignation of Nathaniel McGill as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and the former, National Port Director Bill, Twehway, the pair have been petitioned to contest for senatorial seats.

Atty. Wood said the United States' Monies should not and must not be used to support the vehicle that will promote their participation in the process, adding that this position is necessary because the response of our own government remains inadequate and wanting both in character and its obligation to the country.

He called on the press to start to discuss and debate the issue of diaspora voting; if not in these elections, it should be possible in future elections.

He said this is a constitutional right that has been denied Liberian citizens living abroad.