Ghana: N/R Minister Reaffirms Govt's Commitment to Expanding Health Sector

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Alhassan Shani Shaibu, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to expanding infrastructure development of the health sector.

He said this was to ensure that the people have access to quality health care delivery in their areas.

The minister made the statement at a stakeholders engagement for Metropolitan, Municipal District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), partners and local assemblies in Tamale yesterday.

The purpose of the engagement was to have overview of the government's developmental projects in the region.

He said eight new district hospitals of the Government Agenda 111 flagship programmes were currently under construction in the region.

Some of the beneficiary districts he mentioned included Kpandai, Mion, Saboba, Wulensi, Savelugu, kumbugu, Nanton and Sagnelgu.

According to him, the hospitals would be completed in the last part of 2023.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government vision was to improve the livelihood, and access to health care delivery, hence the construction of the hospitals.

He said they could never be development without good health facilities in various communities in the country.

The minister also called on the MMDCEs to monitor government projects in their respective districts.

He told them to create avenues for their people to go about their socio-economic activities in their communities.

Alhaji Shaibu also urged them to implement projects that would go a long way to benefit their people.

He assured them that they would effectively monitor all government projects in the region to ensure that they were complete successfully.

The minister, however, urged them to continue maintaining peace in their various jurisdictions