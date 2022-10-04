Ghana: Maiden Bowling Coaching Course Starts Today

The Ghana Bowling Federation (GBF) will today launch its Maiden National Bowling Coaching Course at the Accra Sports Stadium as part of efforts to promote the sport in the country.

The federation, outdoored recently after being accepted as one of the sporting disciplines under the National Sports Authority (NSA) is hosting the course aimed at training officials to promote and develop the game across the country.

The Special Guest of Honour for the four-day coaching course would be the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif and other stakeholders.

Speaking ahead of the course, the President of the GBF, Mr Charles Obeng Amofah said, the President of the Bowling Federation of Africa (BFA), Mr Farouk Heradi, would supervise the course.

According to Mr Amofah, the BFA boss would be supported by five other renowned experts to carry out the exercise which would be a huge boost for Ghana bowling as it would put them in a position to compete with other countries.

"We are very happy to receive the BFA President to Ghana. He would be here for the four days that to be handled by experts from Egypt and Kuwait," he stated.

In all, he said 20 coaches across the country, selected mainly from the security services, schools and other organizations, would be trained.

"We intend to give them the basic techniques to handle bowling in Ghana since the sport is new in the country," he stated.

He called on government to support by providing them with bowling centers to enable them participate in the Africa Games.

Currently, Ghana has only one center for the sport.