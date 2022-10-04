Ghana: Cape Coast School of Business Holds Annual Dean's Award

The University of Cape Coast School of Business (UCC School of Business), held its annual Dean's award ceremony which celebrates students who obtained CGPA of 3.6 and above at level 200 to 400.

The awards showed 61 per cent increase in the number of students on the list.

In all, 299 students received awards with 83 at level 400 implying with hardwork the next graduation may record over 70 first class performance from the school.

The guest speaker, Mr Hilton John Mitchell, the Honorary Consul of the Embassy of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in Ghana, said honesty and loyalty in the work place were the most priceless core values needed in any organisation to thrive.

"While ambition and dreams are important, when the honesty test fails everything fails," he said.

Mr Mitchell, admonished students and young people to always observe the natural rules of progress to ensure that they did not jump the steps because patience was an asset on the journey to a successful career.

He praised lecturers and staff for quality of training given to the students within the environment of discipline. He promised to work hard to ensure collaboration between Business Schools in Trinidad and Tobago and UCC School of Business.

The Director of Finance of the Institute of Chartered Accountant Ghana (ICAG) represented her organisation to present both cash and books to the school and awardees.

The Dean of the UCC School of Business, Professor John Gatsi, assured the business community and prospective students that management of the School was aware of the task of training to produce globally fit for purpose graduates who can work in multicultural environments with good interpersonal skills, innovation and data skills.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said "We are doing our best to integrate foundational and higher level data skills in our programs. We have introduced a 2-credit course called professional development skill at level 400 to consolidate various skills needed in industry and the world of work including skills for writing psychometric tests."

Prof. Gatsi told the gathering that the School of Business had created an environment where programmes were developed with close collaboration with professional bodies and constant engagement with industry.

The Dean of the UCCSchool of Business, Prof. Gatsi, on behalf of management, faculty, staff and students thanked ACCA for the facility and challenged other professional bodies who have been supporting the activities of the school to extend their support in other ways visible to enhance easy delivery of educational services to students and the country.

He thank Mrs ComfortAmaAnipa who is a lecturer in the Department of Accounting, Chartered member and fellow of ACCA, for playing committed liaison role between the School and ACCA.

Some representatives of ACCA, CIMA, CITG, CIPS and Chartered Institute of administration and consultancy, attended the programme.

In a related development, the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) represented by Mr Gameli Datsomor, handed over a Resource Center to UCC School of Business.