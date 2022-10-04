Liberia: EPA Seeks Support to Develop NDC's Tracking Tool

Monrovia — Jefferson F. Nyandibo, Multilateral Environmental Agreement (MEA) Coordinator and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Focal Point in Liberia has pleaded with funders of 'Initiative for Climate Action Transparency (ICAT) to assist with additional funding for the development of the country's Nationally Determined Contribution's Tracking Tool.

Speaking at the close of the ICAT Project on Wednesday 28 September 2022, Mr. Nyandibo lauded the ICAT family and all those who funded the project and said that the project served as an eye-opener for Liberia.

He pleaded "don't leave us at this point".

Mr. Nyandibo disclosed that Liberia is now considering how to raise additional resources that will enable it to fight or graduate from shortfalls that were identified by various consultants on the project.

Critical among the shortfalls, he said is the development of a real and engaging NDC tracking tool considering the level of the country's ambitious NDC.

Mr. Nyandibo also pleaded that services of one of the consultants on the project he identified as Matej be retained to enable him to assist with the development of the NDC tracking tool.

"If it's possible we can raise the funding to be able to develop the tracking tool so that during the next review process it cannot be complicated," Mr. Nyandibo said.

Concluding, he added that "this is the end of the beginning. We are just starting".

In prior statement, Senior Project Manager at the Greenhouse Gas Management Institute (GHGMI), Matej Gasperic via Zoom technology lauded the EPA for the implementation of the project.

He said that they are definitely convinced that Liberia is now heading for a clear picture of the essential structure requirement needed for tracking of the NDC and what is in practice that needed for the effective operation of the NDC tracking.

Mr. Gasperic disclosed that the presentation done by consultant David and the discussion that followed it showed that Liberia is on the right trajectory.

"You understand what the issues are. NDC is a very good starting point actually to move forward," Mr. Gasperic asserted.

He said that GHGMI has no doubt that Liberia will consider all of the recommendations made when it is upgrading its NDC reporting framework.

"It's a complex issue, it's not one government ministry issues; it's a whole society and a whole government issues. We are looking forward to see your results," Mr. Gasperic added.

For his part, Felix Fallasch from Oeko Institute, who spoke on the policy assessment lauded the EPA.

"I really want to congratulate you to the result that you have achieved," he said stating that the

According to Mr. Fallasch, its requires going to different sectors and noted "I think that that why policy assessment is a positive tool. It helps you take stock on where you are. I think the assessment that were done are very good."

The 'Initiative for Climate Action Transparency (ICAT) Project helped the country better assess the impacts of its climate policies and action in fulfillment of its transparency commitments.

The project, which focused on three of Liberia's Nationally Determined Contributions sectors including Waste, Energy, and Transport was climaxed at a one-day workshop on September 28, 2022, at the EPA annex on 4th Street.

The ICAT Project was supported by the German Federation Ministry of the Environment, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety and UNOPS.

The ICAT Project focuses on countries that can highlight the benefits of increased transparency to demonstrate policy impact and evidence-based action.

It generated evolving methodological guidance and extracts best practices, to be publicly available to all actors, increasing the global knowledge base.

ICAT's work is country-driven, efforts build upon existing MRV systems and knowledge in countries, and complement previous or on-going activities by other initiatives, where applicable.

The support provided was tailored to fit the country's context and priorities.

Its work was aimed at engaging national expertise as much as possible, while encouraging peer-to-peer learning.

ICAT is an unincorporated multi-stakeholder partnership steered and funded by the Donor Steering Committee (DSC), conformed by its donors, the Children Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF); Climate Works Foundation (CWF); the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety (BMU); and the Italian Ministry for the Environment, Land and Sea (IMELS), as well as the UNFCCC and UNOPS as ex-officio members.

The Initiative is managed by UNOPS on behalf of the DSC. Within UNOPS, the ICAT Secretariat manages ICAT day-to-day activities, coordinating and guiding the work of the implementing partners.