Ghana: Vodafone Ghana to Reward Customers in 2022 Care Month Celebration

Vodafone Ghana has announced activities to mark the 2022 edition of its Care Month initiative, scheduled from October 3 to 7.

The company joins the world to celebrate International Customer Care Week, which is dedicated to celebrating customer service excellence, honouring employees who delight customers daily, and appreciating customers who support the growth of businesses.

Vodafone Ghana has also dubbed October 'CARE Month' and dedicated the period to celebrating its devoted clients at various touchpoints with Vodafone-branded mementoes, and free calls, as part of the celebration with the theme "Celebrate Service."

Vodafone Ghana will also provide avenues for customers to engage in fun activities such as fastest fingers and captivating social media trivia to win several prizes, while also rewarding its customer-facing staff.

Speaking ahead of the week-long celebration in Accra yesterday, the Director of Digital Transformation and Commercial Operations, Angela Mensah-Poku, said "While we highlight our frontline workers and other employees for their excellent service to our customers, we also acknowledge the support and patronage of our customers that have significantly contributed to the progress of our business. Care Week also allows us to reaffirm our commitment to always give our customers value through excellent services and products."

The telecommunications company she said was known for improving its products, services, and customer experiences with a focus on the demands of the client.