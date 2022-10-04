Ghana: Hearts Appoint Ocloo As Assistant Coach

Few days after parting company with Coach Samuel Boadu, Accra Hearts of Oak has appointed David Ocloo as new assistant coach of the club, with immediate effect.

Ocloo's immediate assignment will be to prepare the team for Saturday's Confederation of Africa Football's (CAF) Confederation Cup clash against AS Real Bamako in Mali.

Ocloo, a CAF License A, B, C holder, will immediately fill the void created by Coach Hamza Obeng, who worked with Samuel Boadu while the club search for a substantive coach.

This has fuelled speculation over a fierce attempt by the Phobians to engage the management of Samartex FC for the services of former Accra Great Olympics Coach, Daniel Annor Walker, who joined at the end of the 2021/22 football season.

Other names including former Asante Kotoko and WAFA coach, Dr Prosper Ogum have also been mentioned.

But sources from the Phobian corridors have indicated the club's strong desire to bring in Walker who is credited for the good performance of the Wonder Club in recent times.

That, according to the source, would require the Phobians to convince the management of Samartex and cough up a substantial amount of money to release him.

Walker has also not hidden his desire to work with the Phobians, leaving his future in the hands of his current employers.

Ocloo has had stints with Dansoman Liberty Professionals at youth level and Asante Kotoko and will be assisted by youth coach, Samuel Nii Noi.