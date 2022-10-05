Nigeria: Segun Oni Urges Judicial Heads to Monitor Ekiti Gov'ship Tribunal

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last election in Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has assured Nigerians that the fraud perpetrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last election will not stand.

He expressed confidence in getting a favourable judgement in court.

The SDP candidate, therefore, called on the country's judicial head to monitor the ongoing Election Petition Tribunal in Ekiti to prevent compromise and any form of inducement.

Oni said the call became imperative following an alleged boast by the outgoing governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, that he (Oni) was only chasing shadows and had no case at the tribunal against the governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji.

He, however, noted that the governor had no power to decide for the judiciary how the litigation would go.

The SDP candidate also said it was very disgusting and debasing for a governor to make such a statement that was capable of eroding the power and respect of the judicial arm.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti yesterday by the Director of Media and Publicity of the organisation, Mr Jackson Adebayo, Oni said the action was "primitive, barbaric and callous".

Oni said the statement further pointed to the reign of impunity under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.