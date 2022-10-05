Nigeria: Govt to Employ 100 Air Traffic Controllers

5 October 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

To address the acute shortage of technical staff in Nigeria's airspace, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) said it has concluded plans to recruit additional 100 Air Traffic Controller Officers (ATCOs).

The agency also said that already no fewer than 40 ATCO cadets were undergoing training at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, in a bid to fill the expected vacuum in the next six years.

Acting MD of NAMA, Engr Lawrence Pwajok, revealed this over the weekend at the 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers' Association (NATCA) held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Pwajok noted that NAMA had envisaged a gap in the number of ATCOs and had put in place plans to recruit at least 100 personnel between 2022 and 2028.

The acting MD who was represented by the acting Director of Operations, NAMA, Mr Jubril Haske, said that several of the current controllers would retire from the system by 2028.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X