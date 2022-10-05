Nigeria: Intertel FC Boss, Musa, Honours Galadima With Football Competition

A maiden football league for youth clubs in Kano and its environs, in honour of former chairman of the then Nigerian Football Association (NFA), Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima is ongoing at the Sani Abacha stadium Kano.

The competition which kicked off on Sunday, October 3, is organised by Engr. Suleiman Musa, FNSE, Chairman of Intertel Football Academy, Kano in recognition of Galadima's enormous contributions to sports development in Kano and Nigeria at large.

The celebrant was the special guest of honour at the opening game of the league in which Samba Kurna FC was beaten 2-1 by Super Stars FC Sheka.

Galadima, it would be recalled, is a man of integrity and an astute sports administrator that has been tested beyond his home state of Kano.

The chairman of Kano State Sports Commission has served in various capacities at different times ranging from sports commissioner in Kano, member, the Nigeria Olympic Committee, chairman, NFA; Nigeria '99 Kano Sub-Seat chairman and various other committees.

Only recently, the Presidential Committee on the 10-Year Football Development Masterplan he chaired concluded its assignment and submitted its report to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

And following the sack of the former chairman of Kano Pillars football club, Surajo Shuaibu Yahaya 'Jambul', towards the end of the last Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje appointed Galadima as the chairman of the club in acting capacity.