Nigeria: 7 Days After, APC Yet to Rejig List, Kick-Off Presidential Campaign

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to kick-off its 2023 presidential campaign, seven days after the ban on public campaigns was lifted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC had lifted the ban on the official commencement of political campaigns on September 28, but Daily Trust reports that the APC is yet to surmount the crisis within its fold over the composition of the campaign team.

Prior to the campaign flag-off, the secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke, released a 422-member list of the council.

But the development received bashing and resistance from party stakeholders, including the National Working Committee (NWC) and governors who are members of the party as they claimed they were not carried along in the scheme of things.

Following the intense bickering and acrimony that greeted the list, the director general of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, in a statement announced the postponement of their inauguration.

But sources in the APC confided to our correspondent yesterday that governors, NWC and other stakeholders of the party were still working at cross-purposes, hence the delay for a new list and inauguration of the team.

But the spokesman for the APC Presidential Campaign Council and the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Festus Kayamo and Bayo Onanuga, neither answered their calls nor responded to SMS sent to their phones for comments on the matter.

Lalong, other APC govs meet over 2023 campaign

The Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong on Tuesday met with some governors who are members of the party's campaign council to strategise over 2023 polls.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the APC Presidential Campaign Council located in the central business district of Abuja.