Nigeria: National Honours - Authentic List Will Be Out Soon - Govt

5 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government said yesterday that the authentic list for those to be bestowed national honours would be released soon.

The Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume, started this after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari ostensibly over the national honors list, which has been a source of controversy in the last few days.

A list purported to have emanated from the ministry had been in circulation, with critics wondering why some names were omitted.

The minister was said to have been summoned by the President over the matter.

Speaking to journalists while on his way out of the President's office, Senator Akume said the meeting was not in connection with the list.

He said the ministry did not release the list that had been in circulation, saying the real list would soon be released. Asked whether he came to see the President over the controversial list, Akume said no.

On what happened to the list in circulation, he said "we did not release any list." On when the authentic national honours list would be released, he replied: "Soon."

There had been reports of a possible adjustment of the list already in circulation because of inconsistencies, errors, and the absence of notable names.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X