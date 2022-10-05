Liberia: VP Taylor Dedicates Second Clinic in Bong County

District Two — At long last, the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health has declared the Gbenequelleh Community Clinic opened for the provision of quality health care to residents.

The clinic, located in electoral District Two, was constructed by Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor 2012 while serving as Senator of Bong, but was couldn't open in time due to the lack of funding.

This brings to two the number of healthcare facilities constructed by Howard-Taylor in Bong County since her ascendency as vice president in 2018. The first was in 2019 when she officially dedicated and turned over to the Ministry of Health the Sekou Toure Health Center in Jorwah, Panta District.

That health center caters to over forty five thousand residents of Bong County and citizens from the lower parts of the Republic of Guinea.

Giving an overview of the occasion, Bong County Health Services Administrator Abraham F. Jusu said the County Health Team was glad to see that the clinic opened to public.

According to Mr. Jusu, following the dedication of the building on February 23, 2022, Bong County Health Team, with some supports from Howard-Taylor, constructed additional facilities on the compound of the clinic so as to meet the Ministry of Health's standards.

Commenting on the preparedness of the clinic, Jusu told the gathering that they were no longer dedicating the building but opening it to cater to the health needs of the people.

"This one is very important. Opening a facility is good but what is much more important is do you have drugs to cater to the need of the people. Today, we can boast that we have more than $15,000.00USD drugs in this facility", Jusu told the gathering.

He said medical items initially made available for the running of the clinic will last up to the next budget year.

Jusu stated that prior to the opening of the facility by the Liberian Government, the County Health Team fenced the building, and constructed an incinerator, placental pit and hand pump.

The Liberian health worker used the medium to appreciate the residents of the town for being supportive to the county health team.

Turning over the keys of the facility to the District Health Officer and the Officer-In-Charge of the Clinic, Bong County Health Officer Dr. Cynthia Blapooh commended Liberia's Vice President for living up to her promise.

"Few months ago we came here to dedicate this facility, but today we have come to official open this clinic and allow the people of this town and other areas to start using this facility. But before we go further, I want us to say a big thank you to the Vice President, Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor for her tireless efforts in making this facility functional", said Madam Blapooh.

She said through the instrumentality of the vice president, the County Health Team received from the Ministry of Finance $75,000.00USD in order to have the clinic opened.

For her part, Bong County Superintendent Esther Nyamah Walker who proxy for the vice president pledged Madam Taylor's support to the clinic.

Madam Walker said Howard-Taylor is eager to ensure the success of the government's Pro-Poor agenda and as such, she will continue to support not only Gbenequelleh Clinic but different clinics across the country.

The clinic contains four rooms with two warehouses, pharmacy and a staff quarter.