Gambia: Apex FC Record First Win, Farokono Collect Back-to-Back Draws in Bakau Nawetan

Apex FC has recorded their first victory, while Farokono and Dwaynamics both collected back-to-back draws in the ongoing Bakau 'Nawetan'.

Apex FC beat Six and One FC 2-0 in their second Group E game played late on Sunday.

Lamin Bojang and Paul Jatta scored for Apex FC to help their side collect their first maximum points.

Apex FC now collected four points in two games after drawing their opening game.

Six and One FC registered their first loss after drawing their opening game.

Farokono FC played a 1-1 draw against Dwaynamics during their second Group E game played on Sunday.

Assan Ndure scored for Farokono FC, while Madiba Kujabi scored for Dwaynamics.

Both Farokono and Dwaynamics played back-to-back draws in their two opening fixtures.

Farokono played a 1-1 draw against Six and One FC in their opening game, while Dwaynamics played a 1-1 draw against Apex FC in their opening Group E game.

Samtom Academy were beaten 1-0 by Prime FC in their second group C game played on Saturday.

Modou Lamin Drammeh scored the all-important goal for Prime FC to guide his team to their first maximum points of the tournament.

Samtom Academy now suffered their first defeat after drawing their opening game, while Prime FC who recorded back-to-back wins collected six points in two games.

Prime FC first defeated Fajara South 2-0 in their opening group game.

Vidar FC beat Run Mango 1-0 during their second Group C game played late on Saturday.

Ebrima Cham scored the only important goal for Vidar FC.

Vidar FC now collected back-to-back wins after defeating Mamakoto in their opening game, while Run Mango suffered their first defeat after drawing their opening game against Jimbee FC.

Mamakota FC beat Jimbee FC 1-0 during their second Group D match played on Friday 30th September.

Mamokoto, who were heavily defeated (4-0) by Vidar FC in their opening game, now collected their first victory of the tournament, while Jimbee now collected one point after drawing their opening game against Run Mango.

In the earlier results:

Bantankoto FC defeated Fajara Barracks 3-0 during their second Group C game played on Thursday 29th September.

Lamin Conateh opened the scoring for Bantankoto FC before Omar Colley and Modou Lamin Jammeh added their names on the score sheet to make it a comfortable win for Bantankoto FC.

Bantankota collected their first win of the tournament after playing a 2-2 draw against Samtom Academy in their opening encounter, while Fajara Barracks suffered back-to-back defeats in the tournament after losing both their fixtures.

Luniburg FC beat Junior Arms 2-0 during their second Group B match played on Wednesday 28th September.

Sheriff Camara and Mamadi Manneh scored for Luniburg FC.

Luniburg FC registered their first victory of the nawetan after drawing their opening game, while Junior Arms suffered their first defeat after having their opening game against Five Junction cancelled.

Julagel FC beat Five Junction 1-0 during their second Group B game played on Tuesday 27th September.

Omar Jammeh scored the only goal of the match for Julagel FC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Julagel FC drew their opening game against Luniburg.

Five Junction FC whose first game against Junior Arms was cancelled, collected one point.

Birmingham defeated Bremen 1-0 in their second Group A game played on Sunday 25th September.

Modou Jammah scored the game's only goal for Birmingham to ensure they collect their first maximum points of the tournament.

Birmingham FC collected one win in two matches, while Bremen lost both of their games.

Fajara South beat Kansala 2-1 during their second Group A game played late on Sunday 25th September.

Pa Modou Nyang and Omar Jarju scored for Fajara South, while Kansala FC secured their only goal of the match through Babu Mbye of Fajara South own-goal.

Pirang, Kafuta share plunders in Kombo East inter-village tourney