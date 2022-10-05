Gambia: Trust Bank Registers Tremendous Growth Since 1997 - Md Senghore

Njilan Senghore, the managing director of Trust Bank Public Limited Company at the event marking the bank's silver jubilee said: "Since we commenced operations in October 1997, Trust Bank has experienced tremendous growth."

"We've become a trusted partner in corporate and retail banking and in providing technology enabled banking solutions and services to customers."

According to the Trust Bank MD, this is the right moment to renew the bank's pledge to further strengthen the position of the bank. "We further renew our pledge to play a leading role in nation building as we have always done in the past."

In the area of technology performance of the bank, Franklin Hayford, the chairman of the board of directors of the bank, said: "We have implemented cutting-edge IT systems to cater for the growth in our operations."

According to him, as the bank's customer base expanded and transactions grew, the legacy system that they were using was stretched to its limit.

However, he posited that the bank needed something that would provide flexibility and also enable them to improve the bank's operational efficiency, but later found Oracle Flexcube to be the bank's best option.

In 2005, he continued: "We rolled out Flexcube 6.0 and later upgraded it to Flexcube 12.2 in 2014. This application offers us customer-centric core banking functionalities and ensures a holistic view of all customers."

In terms of financial performance, the board chair said, Trust Bank has achieved monumental strides in growing the bank's businesses by gaining significant market shares and delivering mind blowing levels of growth.

"Our asset base increased by 6548 percent from D174 million in 1997 to D11.6 billion by the end of August 2022, and in the same period, loans and advances to customers grew by 4131 percent from D104 million to D4.4 billion.

Also, Mr. Hayford pointed out that the bank's total deposits grew by 5676 percent from D161 million in 1997 to 9.3 billion by the end of August, reflecting successful deposits mobilisation despite tight deposit market conditions.

According to him, Trust Bank continues to make substantial corporate tax payments annually, noting that in 2021 as in previous years, Trust Bank was one of the top taxpayers in the banking sector 'paying over 1 billion in corporate taxes over the last 25 years'.