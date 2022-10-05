Gambia: Ablie Jallow Awarded Metz Player of the Monrh

4 October 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Scorpions' attacker, Ablie Jallow has been named Metz FC Player of the Month award for September.

The 23-year-old Gambian International scored twice for his French Second Division League side, Metz FC against EA Guingamp.

The former Seraing and Génération Foot player has scored three times since the beginning of the season and provided the decisive assist against Amiens. He has made a very good start to the season.

The Bundung-born player received his Player of the Month award from the hand of Bergmann Immobilier before the kick-ff of their 1-0 home win against Pau on Saturday 1st October 2022.

'Germano' as he is fondly called, scored two goals in three games for Metz FC in September.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X