Gambia: Ablie Jallow Awarded Metz Player of the Monrh

Scorpions' attacker, Ablie Jallow has been named Metz FC Player of the Month award for September.

The 23-year-old Gambian International scored twice for his French Second Division League side, Metz FC against EA Guingamp.

The former Seraing and Génération Foot player has scored three times since the beginning of the season and provided the decisive assist against Amiens. He has made a very good start to the season.

The Bundung-born player received his Player of the Month award from the hand of Bergmann Immobilier before the kick-ff of their 1-0 home win against Pau on Saturday 1st October 2022.

'Germano' as he is fondly called, scored two goals in three games for Metz FC in September.