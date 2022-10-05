Gambia: GPU Visits Information Minister

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) recently visited the minister of information, Lamin Queen Jammeh to discuss the status of implementation of the Access to Information (ATI) Act 2021 and the status of media law reform.

Other things discussed include: ensuring continuity and deepening their relationship to work together in order to further strengthen press freedom, freedom of expression and access to information in The Gambia.

GPU acknowledged that minister Jammeh expressed his will to work with the GPU and relevant stakeholders to operationalise the ATI legislation and to pursue media law reform processes that were initiated in 2018 by the Ministry of Information in collaboration with the GPU and various stakeholders, which includes the Ministry of Justice with support from ARTICLE 19, West Africa.

"The GPU appreciate the work done in collaboration with the government since 2018, and we intend to build on these previously established good working relations through the Ministry of Information and other government ministries and agencies, in a bid to advance progress attained so far in terms of press freedom, freedom of expression, and access to information," the union stated.