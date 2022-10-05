Gambia: Pirang, Kafuta Share Plunders in Kombo East Inter-Village Tourney

Pirang and Kafuta on Sunday shared the spoils in the 2022-2023 Kombo East District inter-village football tournament following their 1-1 draw in a tightly-contested clash played at the Faraba Bantang Football Field.

The duo were enthusiastic to clutch the maximum points to better their status in the annual football championship but the match failed to produce a winner.

Pirang and Kafuta both need to win their next group matches to clinch their maiden triumphs in the annual Kombo East District inter-village football championship.

The Pirang boys and the Kafuta boys are house-hold names in the annual Kombo East District inter-village biggest football jamboree.

Meanwhile, Omorto drew goalless with Amdalie at the Faraba Sutu Football Field to share the spoils.

Kombo East District Sports Committee (KEDSC) use the yearly inter-village football tournament to scout good players for the Super Nawetan zonal football tournament.

Kombo East won the 2019 Super Nawetan trophy after defeating Serrekunda West 1-0 in a well-attended final played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, thanks to wing wizard Modou Kujabi's second half strike.