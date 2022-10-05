Nigeria: Report of $41.8m Judgement Against Me Is, Fake News - Nnamani

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Enugu East, has described as a ruse report of $41.8 million dollars judgement against him in the United States.

In a statement yesterday, the former Enugu State governor noted that the report is fake news and targeted at maligning him because of his alternative views on the recent political development in the country.

He said: "Campaign of calumny, intimidation, insults and abuse orchestrated to suppress and diminish my voice. However, my voice will grow louder and more persistent.

"I know my recent position will attract this attack by those who cannot tolerate alternative views. Democracy allows alternative view points. If I cannot express my opinion and take a stand, who will?

"There was no such judgement anywhere . The author of the fake news, Samuel Ogundipe, is a known blackmailer . The story of Samuel Ogundipe with Air Peace airlines is still fresh in our memories. I'm not surprised that Ogundipe has offered himself as a willing tool for this hatchet job once again."