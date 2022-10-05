Nigeria: EFCC Arrests Popular DJ for Impersonating Portable, Scamming Club Owner

The DJ was arrested on 29 September and paraded at EFCC's Ilorin Zonal office on Tuesday..

EFCC operatives arrested a popular Ekiti state-based Disc Jockey, Famotemi Timothy, for allegedly impersonating controversial hip-hop singer Habeeb Okikio, aka Portable, on 22 September.

The DJ was arrested on 29 September and paraded at EFCC's Ilorin Zonal office on Tuesday.

The EFCC, in a statement, alleged that the DJ opened an Instagram account named "Zazoo Omolalomi Portable", where he claimed to be the singer.

Investigations showed that the suspect met one of his victims, Adebayo Adedimeji Lukman, a club owner in Offa, Kwara State, on social media.

He introduced himself as "Portable" and bargained to perform at the Club for N1m.

The suspect requested that 80 per cent of the money be paid before the event, and Adebayo reportedly paid the sum of N790,000 (Seven Hundred and Ninety Thousand Naira) into a bank account number provided by the suspect.

However, the self-styled artiste," Portable", did not show up at the event, which was held on 18 February 2022, and eventually blocked all means of communication with the suspect.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.