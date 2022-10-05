Nigeria: EFCC Arrests Popular DJ for Impersonating Portable, Scamming Club Owner

5 October 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

The DJ was arrested on 29 September and paraded at EFCC's Ilorin Zonal office on Tuesday..

EFCC operatives arrested a popular Ekiti state-based Disc Jockey, Famotemi Timothy, for allegedly impersonating controversial hip-hop singer Habeeb Okikio, aka Portable, on 22 September.

The DJ was arrested on 29 September and paraded at EFCC's Ilorin Zonal office on Tuesday.

The EFCC, in a statement, alleged that the DJ opened an Instagram account named "Zazoo Omolalomi Portable", where he claimed to be the singer.

Investigations showed that the suspect met one of his victims, Adebayo Adedimeji Lukman, a club owner in Offa, Kwara State, on social media.

He introduced himself as "Portable" and bargained to perform at the Club for N1m.

The suspect requested that 80 per cent of the money be paid before the event, and Adebayo reportedly paid the sum of N790,000 (Seven Hundred and Ninety Thousand Naira) into a bank account number provided by the suspect.

However, the self-styled artiste," Portable", did not show up at the event, which was held on 18 February 2022, and eventually blocked all means of communication with the suspect.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X