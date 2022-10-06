Nigeria: World Teachers Day - Nigerian Govt Rewards 'Best' Teachers

The winners who were drawn from different public and private primary and secondary schools across the country won cars, motorcycles, generators and other items.

To mark the World Teachers Day, the Nigerian government on Wednesday announced winners of the various categories of the 2022 Presidential Teachers and School Excellence Award.

The winners who were drawn from different public and private primary and secondary schools across the country won cars, motorcycles, generators and other items.

They were announced and presented with the gifts by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Eagle Square in Abuja at a ceremony to mark the day.

The winners were said to have emerged from tens of nominees across the states of the federation.

The Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, was also presented with an award for "his contributions to education."

Earlier in his welcome address, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said the government has expanded the annual teachers' award to cover more categories.

He added that a directive has also been given for outstanding winners and other educators to be considered for national awards and National Productivity Order of Merit Awards.

"This has been implemented in the latest national honours list to serve as additional motivation for exemplary service and dedication to achieving learning outcomes," he said.

Congratulating the winners, Mr Adamu reiterated the government's focus on reforms in the education sector, which he noted includes enhanced funding.

He said "We call on states and local governments to prioritise the welfare of teachers by placing their salaries on first line charge in their respective budgets. This, we believe will provide a solution to the spectre of unpaid salaries."

The winners

Meanwhile, a teacher at Oke Odo Senior High school, Alimosho, Lagos State, Adefemi Adeunke, won the best teacher, public school category while Ugokwe Uchenna of Susu College, Nkpor, Anambra State, was announced winner of the private schools category.

While Mummy's Place International Nursery and Primary School, Akure, Ondo State, won the best private school, St Michael's African Church School in Ogun State, emerged the best in the public school category.

Meanwhile, in the unity colleges category, Federal Government College (FGC), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, emerged the best unity college in the country. It defeated the Federal Government Academy (FGA), Suleja, and FGC Kano to clinch the trophy.

Also, Usman Auta of the Federal Government College, Bwari, emerged the best teacher in the unity colleges.

Chukwunedum Sabina of Abbot Girls Secondary School, Ihiala, Anambra State, was awarded the best administrator, public school category.