Nigeria: 2023 - APC Governors, NWC Meet Over Party's Campaign

The governors say the list of the members of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) is still being harmonised.

Some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), on Wednesday, met with the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party at its national secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting had in attendance the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu; the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu and the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, and others.

The governors at the meeting were Umar Ganduje of Kano State, Sani Bello of Niger State, Abdulahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Mr Adamu expressed satisfaction with the existing arrangement by the party ahead of the commencement of the campaign.

He, however, declined to comment on the uncertainty surrounding the flag-off of the presidential campaign, as the candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, is still in the United Kindom.

"We will let you know when we want to commence. Whatever we chose to do and when, we as a party will determine when as long as it is within the timeline of INEC.

"We are very comfortable with all the machinery in place and we are together. I believe this meeting is more than useful for all of us. For us, in the spirit of this meeting we will work together as one," he said

Also speaking, Mr Bagudu said work is ongoing to harmonise the PCC list that generated lots of controversies.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how governors rejected the composition of the PCC and threatened to withdraw support for the campaign.

"Although, there were names that were unfortunate not to make the list and the campaign council. The party has announced that would be harmonized but we are happy to say that the party is solidly behind the candidate and I believe whatsoever list has come out erroneously are mistakes and were not authorised," Mr Bagudu said.